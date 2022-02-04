Funeral services for Mrs. Alaneta “Alta” Belle Crosslin, age 93 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Crosslin passed from this life on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Manchester Healthcare in Manchester, TN.
Alaneta was born in Coffee County on January 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Herman and Goldie Pearl Trail. She retired from Carrier after many years of hard work and was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. Alaneta enjoyed being in her garden with her flowers, listening to the birds, and spending time with her cattle and donkeys. She taught Sunday School for many years. Alaneta loved her grandchildren more than anything though. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Alaneta is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, O.D. “Delos” Crosslin; brothers, Russell Trail, Kenneth Trail, and Hershel Trail; sisters, Edna Davis, Hazel Davis, and Ruth Sain. She is survived by her son, Michael Crosslin (Joyce), daughter, Dana Smith; brothers, Howard Trail, Fred Trail, and Virgil Trail; sister, Mary Lee Messick; two grandchildren, Jonathan Smith and Jeremiah Hibdon; two great-grandchildren, Miah Hibdon and Jesse Hibdon; one great-great-grandchild, Lee Ozman Serber.
