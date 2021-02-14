Aiden Chesley Cooper Ridner of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday,
February 10, 2021 at the age of 2. Funeral Services are scheduled on
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Hurricane Grove Cemetery. The family will receive
friends on Monday, February 15 from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.
Aiden, the son of Samuel and Bethany Ridner of Manchester, was born in
Winchester on August 29, 2018. In addition to his parents, he is survived
by brother, Braylen Ridner; grandparents, Samuel and Diane Ridner of
Manchester, Thomas and Candy Fairris of Mount Pleasant and Sherry Fairris
of Manchester; uncles, Michael Hopkins (Lyndsy) of Manchester, James
“Rusty” Ridner (Sarah) of Shelbyville and Steven Ridner (Misty) of
Lynchburg and aunts, Angela Gordon of Winchester, Breanna Fairris (fiancé,
Will Knight) of Manchester, Terri Lynn, Deire Hunter and Kristi Downey, all
of Mount Pleasant and Amy Bond (Jimmy) of Woodbury.
Aiden was preceded in death by grandmother, Martha Sprinkle.
