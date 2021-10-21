US Navy WWII veteran Mr. Adrian Otto Todd, age 95 of Madison AL, passed
away Monday October 18th, 2021 at the NHC Skill Care Facility in Tullahoma,
TN. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 23 at 6 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 – 6
PM. Burial will be on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2 PM at Pleasant Grove
Cemetery in Franklin County. Anyone wishing to attend the burial can meet
at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home at 1 PM on Sunday to travel to the
cemetery in Procession.
Adrian was born in 1926 in Tullahoma, Tennessee to Dovie Dodson Todd and
Samuel Otto Todd.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorris Elaine Yarborough
Todd; two sisters, Mildred Todd and Virginia Martin; two brothers, Billy
Ottis Todd and Clifton Leon Todd and son-in-law Darrell Keith Williams.
He is survived by his sister, Colleen Rearwin of Matthews, NC; daughter,
Adrienne Ruth Williams, Franklin, TN; son, Wm. Mark Todd (Dianne)
Tullahoma, TN; Stepson, Stacey Witherow (Theresia) of Ardmore, AL;
brother-in-law, Tommy Maddux (Julia) of Murfreesboro, TN; grandsons, Troy
Andrew Williams (Katy), Todd Samuel Williams (Jessica) and one great
grandson, Andrew Cole Williams, all of Franklin TN; Step grandchildren,
Kristen Lindsey Adams (John) of Tullahoma, TN, Benjamin Keith Brewer of
Estill Springs, TN, John Witherow, Robert Witherow, Will Witherow, and
Cassidy Witherow, all of Ardmore, AL; Step great grandchildren, Tripp and
Evy Adams of Tullahoma, TN; special friends, Joanne and Don Cole of
Madison, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Adrian received a B.S. in Business Administration MTSU 1953 and an M.S.
from the University of Oklahoma. He retired from the Civil Service in 1998
as the Army Chief of Program Review at Redstone Arsenal and enjoyed 23
years of retirement.
He enjoyed flying airplanes, golf, boating, and touring on motorcycles with
his brothers, son, and several close friends all over the US. He especially
loved Christmas at his home with his family.
