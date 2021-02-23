Addison Scott Bond of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, February 20,
2021 at the age of 34. Funeral services are scheduled on Thursday, February
25 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Whitworth Cemetery in Christiana. The family will receive friends on
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Murfreesboro, he was the son of Keven Bond and Judith Morton
Burklew. Addison was a member of the Life Change Church in Tullahoma and
was a member of the Tullahoma Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed being outdoors,
hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, swimming and boating. He also was an
avid UT and Tampa Bay football fan and enjoyed traveling and spending time
with his family. Addison was an EMT and had been a Volunteer Fireman. He
enjoyed working in the healthcare field.
In addition to his parents, Keven Bond (Donna) of Summerfield, FL and
Judith Burklew (Tony) of Murfreesboro, he is survived by wife, Meredith
Bond of Tullahoma; daughter, Olivia Grace Bond; grandfather, James Morton
of Murfreesboro; brother, Alex Bond (Gretchen) of Melbourne, FL; sister,
Lea Tatham of Nashville; in-laws, RD and Kay Glasgow of Estill Springs and
brothers-in-law, Ronnie Glasgow of Unionville and Troy Utterback (Tara) of
Tullahoma.
Mr. Bond was preceded in death by grandparents, Leroy and Dorothy Bond and
Sylvia Morton and sister, Amy Tatham.