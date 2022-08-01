Ada Fern Stanley, age 102, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester. Ada was born on June 8, 1920, the daughter of Danish immigrants, Albert and Ferna Thomason Scheuer.
Ada grew up in Utah and was retired from the phone company in North Carolina. After moving to Manchester, she worked until after age 90 at Walmart.
In addition to her parents, Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Craig Stanley; her only child, Michael Kelley; brother, Ellis Scheuer; sister, Esther Burgess; and sister, Karen Massey of Manchester. She is also preceded in death by a favorite niece, Eva Thomas of Manchester. Ada is survived by a number of nieces and nephews spanning several generations, including Kamilla Wright of Manchester, and her family. She is also survived by a number of extended Stanley family members and by food friends, Phyllis Durr and Wanda Harmon.
Graveside services are scheduled for a later date.
