Aaron F. Evans of Fayetteville passed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Lincoln County Medical Center at the age of 91. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Blanche Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
Mr. Evans, a native of Lincoln County, was the son of the late Frank and Hattie Mullins Evans. He was a skilled pool player and enjoyed fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Evans was preceded in death by son, Frankie Evans.
He is survived by his loving wife, Conda Evans; son, Billy Ray Evans; daughter, Diane Williams (Daryl); four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.