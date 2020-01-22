1/24/20– Vinita Ruth Qualls Anderson

Funeral services for Vinita Ruth Qualls Anderson, age 86, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Ed Crookshank and Brother Foy Rigney officiating. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Mrs. Anderson passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at NHC in Tullahoma, TN. She is a member of the Pocahontas Church of Christ.
Vinita was born on May 31st, 1933 in the Asbury community of Manchester, TN, to the late Ralph and Hazel Anthony Qualls. Vinita enjoyed spending time with family, travelling, gardening, and assisting with the family farm.
In addition to her parents, Vinita is preceded in death by two brothers A.D. and Jerry Qualls and one sister WillaDean Richardson. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Philip Anderson; one son Mitchell (Pamela) Anderson; one daughter Hilda (Jerry) Tunstill; two grandchildren Rachel and Philip Anderson. Additionally, she is survived by sisters Kathryn (Sandy) Chappelow, Imogene (Shelby) Purdue, Marshall (Sue) Qualls, Dorothy Mae (Ronnie) Freeze, and Renita Floyd. Also, she is survived by her Brother-in-Law, Charles Richardson, and Sister-in-Laws, Dot Qualls and Wilma Anderson and many nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Anderson family.