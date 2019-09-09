9/9/19 — Gary Lee Scott

Gary Lee Scott, 47 born March 27, 1972 to Leroy Scott and Janet “Geraldine”
Wolffe, was called home on September 5, 2019. Gary loved the Lord and
never shied away from the word. He was the life of the party and loved
cooking for others enjoyment. He could smoke a mean rib and was an avid
Alabama fan (ROLL TIDE). He loved and cherished his family furiously. He
was proceeded in death by his father Leroy Scott, nephew Darnell Patton,
mother- in- law Gerri McKinney and brother-in-law Steve McKinney.
He leaves to cherish his memory is loving wife Melanie Scott, children Dre
Nard, Cowan TN, Alexis Scott, Marselis Scott, Malia Scott all of
Manchester, Tn, Malik Scott and Hayley McKinney of Hillsboro, Tn. Brothers;
Leroy (Latonya) Scott, Winchester, TN. Patrick (Kumisha) Fearn, Decatur,
AL. Sisters; Tina Patton, Sherry Tate, and DeShonda (Tyler) Jackson all of
Winchester, TN. Mother Janet (Mark) Wolffe, Winchester, TN. Five
grandchildren; Addy, Quandale, Isaac, Kamari, and Ariah. A host of nieces
and nephews who all loved “Uncle Gary”.
Visitation Sunday Sept 8 5-8pm at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, TN
Funeral services will be noon Monday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel.
