9/8/19 — Larry Clark Maxwell

Graveside services for Mr. Larry Clark Maxwell, age 73, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Maxwell passed from this life at his residence on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Larry was born in Warren County, TN to the late Grady and Josie Maxwell. He was a Sargent in the United States Air Force before going to work for AT&T. Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Larry is also preceded in death by one brother, Prentice Maxwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Frances Maxwell; one son, Brian Maxwell (Chandra); one daughter, Mary Smith (Shawn); two brothers, Grady (Mary Ann) and Ted (Margie Walker); four grandchildren, Kiersten Maxwell, Karenna Maxwell, Bryson Maxwell, and Hunter Ferrell.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Maxwell family.