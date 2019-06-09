9/6/19 — Greg Freeze

Greg Freeze age 40 of Wartrace passed away on September 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday September 6, 2019 at 11 AM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Foy Rigney officiating. Visitation with the family will be Thursday September 5, 2019 from 5pm until 8 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Internment will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery. Greg was passionate about hunting, fishing, his family, and loved his dogs.
Greg is preceded in death by his grandparents Harley and Naomi Freeze, Ralph and Hazel Qualls; father in law Glendal Crouch. He is survived by his loving wife Carla Crouch Freeze; loving parents Ronnie and Dorothy Freeze; mother in law Vivian Crouch; sisters Michelle(Joey) Vaughn, Melissa(Willie) Martin; brother in law Ken (Valorie) Crouch; nephews Silas Vaughn, Sawyer Vaughn, Pryce Martin, Justin Martin, Ethan Crouch, Kaleb Crouch; niece Maggie Crouch; special aunt Thula Lambert; five special puppies Tristian, Bristol, Caton, Ray and Sissy.
In lieu of Flowers the family request donations be made to
The Animal Welfare Partnership at Peoples Bank
