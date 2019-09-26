9/26/19 — Tammy Sue Wilder

Funeral services for Tammy Sue Wilder, age 47 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Eastern Star Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Tammy passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Unity Medical Center.
Tammy was a free-spirit and always told you what she thought. You always knew where you stood with her. She loved kids and her family with her whole heart. She enjoyed listening to Mexican music and being with her family.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Maxine Sons; fiancé, Glenn Presley; sons, Christopher, Michael, Little Jerry; daughters, Kimberly and Starrlyn; stepsons, Sean, Nick and Tyler; brother, David Ney; sisters, Angela Ruiz, Sherry Shelton, Sandra Baker, Kristie Ney; 2 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilder Family