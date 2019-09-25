9/25/19 — Ivan Willard McAfee

Mr. Ivan Willard McAfee, 80, passed away Sunday
September 22, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. He was born in
Shady Grove on November 9, 1938 to Willard Hammer McAfee and Thelma Brown
McAfee who preceded him in death.
He was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ and was retired from
UPS.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Robertson McAfee, sons, Greg (Kim)
McAfee, Brad (Diana) McAfee and Carson (Anna) McAfee; brother, Philip
(Janie) McAfee, Morrison, TN; sisters, June (Ray) Chatman, Donna (Marshall)
West and Renita (Jim) Holt, Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Josh (Kristen)
McAfee, Becca McAfee, Amber Swann, Caleb McAfee, Lucas McAfee and Liberty
McAfee; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Alan Adams officiating with burial to follow in the
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday and
10:00 AM – 11:00 Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
