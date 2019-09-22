9/22/19 — Janie Ruth Holt

Graveside services for Ms. Janie Ruth Holt, age 80, of Winchester, TN, will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Ms. Holt passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Winchester, TN.
Ms. Holt was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Cular and Mary Alice Pauline Goad Holt. Janie was a beautician for many years in her salon, Janie’s Beauty Shop. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
In addition to her parents, Janie was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clement, Kenneth, Jack, Leon, Ronnie, and Jerry Holt; and one sister, Audrey Walden. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Finish the Race, c/o First Baptist Church, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, TN 37355.
