9/21/19 — Matthew Wayne Bunde

Manchester- Matthew Wayne “Matt” Bunde,44, passed away Monday, September
16, 2019, at his home in Decherd, TN. Mr. Bunde was an avid outdoorsman
and was employed by JR Manufacturing of Manchester, TN.
Matt was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Lafary Bunde and nephews John
and James Hill. He is survived by his father Marvin (Marie) Bunde of
Hillsboro and sister Lynetta Hill of Manchester.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 4-6 PM
at Central Funeral Home in Manchester with a Memorial Service to follow at
6 PM.
www.centralfuneralhome.com