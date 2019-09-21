9/21/19 — Anthony E. Peters Jr.

Anthony E. Peters Jr. of Fayetteville passed this life on Friday, September
13, 2019 at the age of 42. The family has scheduled Memorial Services to
be held at 5 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Church of Jesus
Christ of Latter-day Saints, 40 Hilltop Road, Fayetteville, TN. 37334.
Anthony was born on December 19, 1976 in Miesau, Germany, the son of the
late Sylvia Shaw Peters and Anthony E. Peters of Fayetteville. He was a
member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Anthony was a
student at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville and was
working for National Aerospace Solutions at the Arnold Engineering
Development Complex. He enjoyed reading and watching game shows on TV.
In addition to his father, Tony Peters of Fayetteville, he is survived by
brothers, Michael Peters (Erin) of Raleigh, NC, Stephan Peters (Becky) of
Murfreesboro and Major John Peters (Jackie) of Belaire, MD; sister, Diana
Perkins (Jonathan) of Flintville and several nieces and nephews.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com