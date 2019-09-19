9/19/19 — Doris Savanah Jones

Mrs. Doris Savanah Jones, age 89 of Manchester, formerly of Cullman, AL, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Mrs. Jones was born on August 1, 1930, to the late Rev. Marvin and Beulah Reid Smith in Dekalb County, AL. She was a homemaker who loved reading, cooking, gardening and canning. Mrs. Jones attended the Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester with her husband of 67 years, Edward M. Jones.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her sister, Lora Bell Dodd. In addition to her loving husband, Doris is survived by her children, Steven Edward Jones and his wife, Martha of San Antonia, TX,
and Melissa Kay Porter and her husband, Don, of Manchester; four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2:30 P.M. in the Central Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. A visitation with the family will begin at 2 P.M. until time of service at the funeral home.
