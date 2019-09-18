9/18/19 — Jerry Dale Jones

Jerry “Coyote” or “Frog” Dale Jones of Normandy, passed this life on
Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence at the age of 75. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hurricane Cemetery
in Moore County. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 17
from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Jerry, a native of Bedford County, was the son of the late Floyd and Annie
Rowlette Jones. He was a carpenter by trade but also enjoyed building
projects at home. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing,
riding four wheelers and hunting for ginseng. Jerry had booths at the
Johnson’s Flea Market and enjoyed meeting people and wheeling and dealing.
He was outgoing and a jokester. He also enjoyed collecting old trucks and
raising chickens and goats. He loved his family and his animals.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Madie
Louise McBride Jones; son, Ronald Jones and brothers, Billy Joe and Lannie
Jones.
Jerry is survived by daughter, Rhonda Comstock and her husband, Taylor of
Normandy; brother, Ronnie Jones and his wife, Brenda of Tullahoma; sisters,
Floy Jean Brown and her husband, Lawrence of Shelbyville and Elizabeth
Brewer of Normandy; granddaughter, Leann Dunnavant and her husband, Eric of
Tullahoma; great grandson, Austin and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com