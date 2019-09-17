9/17/19 — Richard Fain Gibbs

Mr. Richard Fain Gibbs, passed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at
Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 79. Graveside Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery with Bro.
Ralph Hart officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday,
September 16th, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until
8:00 PM and Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 from 12:00 until 1:30 PM.
Richard, a native of Bedford County was the son of the late, Richard Doyle
Gibbs and Minnie Bell Jones Gibbs and was preceded in death by his wife,
Mattie Sue Riner Gibbs. He enjoyed playing golf in years past, sketching,
writing poems, bowling, and karate, where he achieved the level of brown
belt, but his favorite pastime was enjoying his grandchildren.
Mr. Gibbs is survived by two daughters; Esther Hamilton (Mark) of
Tullahoma and Debbie Akers of Colorado, two brothers; George Gibbs (Mary
Jo) and William Gibbs (Mary Jane), both of Shelbyville, five grandchildren;
Amber Ballenger (Casey) of Pennsylvania, Joshua Buckman of Nashville,
Nicholas Buckman (Angela) of Tullahoma, Hadassa Carney and Miranda Carney,
both of Colorado, and six great-grandchildren; Caja, Milla, Brooklyn,
Addye, Mackenzie, and Kalab.