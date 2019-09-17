9/17/19 — Marie Anita Uselton

Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Anita Uselton, age 72, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in New Reddens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mrs. Uselton passed from this life on September 14, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare- Harton in Tullahoma, TN.
Marie was born on March 1, 1947, in Monterey, California, to the late Ramon and Bacilia Ybarra. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Christian Life Center Church in Tullahoma. Marie enjoyed collecting artwork, loved planting flowers, and had a soft spot for animals. Marie also enjoyed helping others and loved to make others happy.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Ybarra and Steve Ybarra. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Kenneth Ray Uselton; three sons, Ray Thomas Uselton (Lisa) and Kenneth Preston Uselton, and Gino Harris; two sisters, Reina Macias and Josephine Hamilton; three grandchildren, Arabella Uselton, Kristin Uselton, and David Uselton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the local animal shelter in her name.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Uselton family.