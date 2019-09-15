9/15/19 — John H. Mines, Sr.

John H. Mines, Sr. of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, September 10,
2019 at his residence at the age of 64. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 5 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends beginning at 2 PM.
John, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late Felix Grady and Rachel
Turner Mines. Mr. Mines was a hard-working man who loved his family very
much. He worked for the Manchester City Water Department for over 24 years.
He attended the Christian Lighthouse Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting
and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed watching history and nature shows
on TV, but his favorite times were spent with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brothers, Willis,
Larry and Jeff Mines. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Clark
Mines of Tullahoma; sons, John Mines (Jennifer) and Christopher Mines, both
of Tullahoma; brothers, Mike, Ray and Ricky Mines, all of Tullahoma;
sisters, Becky Chambers (Roger) of Moore County, Gail Austin (Lonnie) of
Tullahoma, Janice Dodd (Kenneth) of Hillsboro, Patsy Newman of Estill
Springs and Melissa Smith of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Stephanie Shaw
(Kendell) of Manchester and Johnathon Mines (Jasmine) of Tullahoma and
great grandchildren, Kaydyn, Aaliyah, Sophia, Kenzie, Madison and Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.