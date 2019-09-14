9/14/19 — Sean Patrick Blanton

Sean Patrick Blanton of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, September
7, 2019 at the age of 27. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday,
September 14, 2019 at 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will receive friends beginning at 5 PM.
Sean was born in Murfreesboro, TN on November 16, 1991, the son of Riley
Blanton and Lola Sibert-Blanton. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking,
canoeing, hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes. He also enjoyed playing
the guitar.
Sean was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Billy Joe Wilder;
paternal grandfather, David Blanton; paternal grandmother, Mabel Mae
Blanton; aunts, Mary, Linda and Patty; and nephew, Elih Zachery Steven
Blanton.
In addition to his parents, Riley Blanton and Lola Sibert-Blanton, of
Tullahoma, he is survived by maternal grandmother, Marbeth Wilder of
Mountain City, TN; brothers, Michael Sibert of Manchester, KY, Ryan Blanton
of Tullahoma, Daniel Blanton and his wife, Amanda of Tullahoma and Coty
Sadler of TN; sisters, Amanda Byars and her husband, Nathan of Greenville,
SC and Celeste Ward and her husband, Keith of Chattanooga; uncles Mike
Wilder of Mountain City, TN, Steve Wilder and his wife, Rita of Alaska,
Billy Wilder and his wife, Asta of IL, Patrick and David Blanton, both of
CO and nieces and nephews, Chloe, Jameson, Ayden, Rylan, Cameron, Benjamin,
Elizabeth and Levi.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Sean
Patrick Blanton Scholarship Fund at Ascend Federal Credit Union, Tullahoma
Branch.
