9/13/19 — Eva Alela Brandon-Bass

Eva Alela Brandon-Bass of Cowan, passed this life on Monday, September 9,
2019 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center at the age of 63. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Montgomery-Cowan
Cemetery in Cowan. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
Eva, a native of Oneida, TN, was the daughter of the late James and Nancy
Jennings Davis. She attended the Roarks Cove Church. She enjoyed watching
soap operas and hunting for bargains at thrift shops and yard sales. Her
favorite times were spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James,
Willard and Willie Davis and sisters, Glenna Cochran and Betty Jean Davis.
Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband, Edward Bass of Cowan; son, Jeremiah
Brandon (Teanna) of Manchester; sisters, Leona Musser of Cincinnati, OH,
Lorene Thompson, Lela Thompson (Ray), Thelma Means (Charles), Patricia Lou
Cooper (Ray) and Effie Monroe, all of Manchester and grandchildren, Payton
and Riley.
