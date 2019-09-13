9/13/19 — Barbara Lou O’Briant

Miss Barbara Lou O’Briant, 87, formerly of
Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at the home of
her sister in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee
on October 12, 1931 to John Tucker O’Briant and Beartice Aurelia Carey
O’Briant who preceded her in death.
She was retired X-Ray Technician. She was a member of the Parkway Baptist
Church in Knoxville, TN, member for 59 years and Past-Matron of The
Knoxville Chapter #69 Order of the Eastern Star, DAR for 15 years. She was
also a past president of the Radiological Society.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Cecelia and Jerry Roberts
of Manchester; nieces, Lou Ann Roberts, Atlanta, GA and Carey Ruth (Cory
Watson) Roberts; great nieces, AnnaBelle Watson-Roberts and Janet
Watson-Roberts, Big Cove, Alabama; cousins, Mary Muecke Seaman and Family,
Charlotte Ann Lees and Family, June and Jimmy Marie.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday September 13, 2019 in the Central
Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will be 1:00
PM EST Saturday September 14, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in
Knoxville, Tennessee. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Friday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.