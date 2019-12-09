9/12/19 — Deborah N. Taylor

Deborah N. Taylor of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 7,
2019 at her residence at the age of 68. Funeral Services are scheduled on
Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the funeral home from 5 – 8 PM.
Deborah, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late Harold and
Dimple Virginia Farris Burgess. She was a caregiver and loved taking care
of everyone. Her favorite times were spent with her family. She enjoyed
going to the ocean and the mountains. She attended both Rutledge Falls
Baptist Church and the Christian Lighthouse Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Kenneth Taylor; brothers, Hal and Carter Lee Burgess and sisters, Carlotta
“Dinky” Hill, Susan Anderson and Marlene Branch.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by sons, Dawayne Taylor and his wife, Rhonda of
Tullahoma, Timmy Taylor and his wife, Alisa of Normandy and Shannon Taylor
of Tullahoma; daughter, Laura Taylor of Tullahoma; brothers, Ronald Burgess
of Normandy and Roger Dale Burgess of Winchester; grandchildren, Jessica,
Amanda, Kelsey, Mackenzie, Brianna, Raeleigh and Justice Taylor, Cody and
Shelby Dodson and Christian Banks and great grandchildren, Raelynn and
Bransen Baker, Dayton Taylor, Shaleigh Hodges and Riley Jo Crochet.
