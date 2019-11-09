9/11/19 — Tracy Lynn Hullett

Tracy Lynn Hullett of Beechgrove, passed this life on Sunday, September 8,
2019 at her residence at the age of 53. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Ragsdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends
beginning at 12 PM.
Tracy, a native of Elkhart, IN was the daughter of the late, Robert and
Dorothy Poff Liddiard. She enjoyed reading, watching soap operas and
spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Tiffany
Ann Hullett.
Mrs. Hullett is survived by her husband, Terry Hullett of Beechgrove; son,
Robert Alan Hullett (Stephanie) of Manchester; daughters, Toshia Caravita
(JoAnna) of MA and Cassie Hullett (Cody Lendley) of Tullahoma;
mother-in-law, Barbara Tucker (Billy) of Manchester; sisters, Cathy Gesell
(Mark) of Manchester and Sandra Green of Nashville; good friend, Georgie
Darnell of Manchester; four grandchildren plus one on the way and many
uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
