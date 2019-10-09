9/10/19 — Margaret Amacher Tucker

Tucker, Margaret Amacher, of Tullahoma, was born August 29th, 1927 and was called home on Friday, September 6th, 2019. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Gordon Amacher and Hattie Lou Stovall Amacher of Estill Springs; her husband of 56 years, Howard Clay Tucker; her granddaughter, Kourtney Michelle Thompson; and her brothers, Charles Kenneth Amacher and Leon Amacher. She is survived by three brothers, James Earl Amacher and his wife Virginia of Lynchburg, Lenn Amacher and his wife Carolyn of Winchester, and T.W. Amacher of Winchester; one son, Howard Kenneth Tucker of Tullahoma; one daughter, Cynthia Tucker Thompson and her husband Tony of Tullahoma; granddaughter, Jessica Tucker Archer and her husband Rich; and 2 great-grandchildren, Annabel Archer and Korbin Jack Thompson. Margaret was a home maker and businesswoman and was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-3:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 3:00pm with Bro. Jack Hice officiating. Interment will follow at Lynchburg City Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marble Plains Baptist Church, 525 Marble Plains Road, Winchester, Tennessee 38398. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.