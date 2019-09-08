8/9/19–Ricky Medley Arnold

Mr. Ricky Medley Arnold, 65, passed away Monday
August 5, 2019 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro,
Tennessee. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on March 11, 1954 to
Ridley Arnold and Ruth Medley Arnold who preceded him in death along with
his brother, Ralph E. Arnold; sister, Dahlia J. Sisk.
He had worked at the Pajama Factory, Park Industries and the Manchester
Speedway before his health declined.
He is survived by his daughter, Ruthie (Marcus) Arnold-Rogers; son, Jeffery
(Amy) Baltimore; brother, Steve (Cathy) Arnold; sister-in-law, Kathy
Arnold; 3 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 5:00 PM Friday August 9, 2019 in the funeral home
chapel with Minister Danny Anderson officiating with burial to follow in
the Concord Cemetery. Visitation: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Friday at Central
