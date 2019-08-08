8/8/19 — James Everett Riddle

Funeral services for Mr. James Everett Riddle, age 99, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Riddle passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Riddle was born in Elora, TN, the son of the late John and Mae Smoot Riddle. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the South East Pacific Campaign and was part of the occupied forces in Japan. Everett owned and operated a trucking business in Manchester for over 60 years. Everett loved watching tractor pulls, westerns, Sunday afternoon drives, and authentic Hawaiian music. He was a hard worker, but when he did slow down, he enjoyed sitting on the porch, listening to the whippoorwills.
In addition to his parents, Everett was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lynona “Blondie” Riddle; three brothers, R.I. “Buck” Riddle, J.D. Riddle, and Jack Riddle; three sisters, Henrietta Riddle, Velma Officer, and Clayton Thomas; and one grandchild, Jason Everett Alford. He is survived by two sons, James (Jennifer) Riddle, Jr. and Richard (Christy) Riddle; three daughters, Bonnie (William “Eddie”) Green, Belinda (Mike) Phillips, and Bonita (Chris) Jones; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 5 great, great grandchildren.
