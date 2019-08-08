8/8/19 — Frankie Lane Hill

Frankie Lane Hill, age 62 of Hillsboro, TN passed away Sunday August 4, 2019. He was a self-employed painter.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Hawkins and Dorothy Hawkins and his wife Shelia Diane Hill, and his brother, Johnnie Hill.
He is survived by daughters Amy Hill of Nashville and April Hill of Smyrna, TN; brothers Randy Hill, VA, and Jason Hill of Manchester; two sisters Penny Hill, Manchester and Monica Housand of Florida.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesday August 7th. Funeral services will be held Thursday August 8th at 1:00 PM at Central Funeral Home with burial following in the Barton Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital in his honor.
