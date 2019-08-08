8/8/19 — Ann Plemons Jett

Ann Plemons Jett, 83, a native of Cleveland, TN, went to her heavenly home
on Monday, August 5, 2019. For the past five years, she lived in
Manchester, TN, near her family. She was born on September 3, 1935, the
daughter of the late Pless and Amy Plemons.
Mrs. Jett was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over thirty years who had a
gift for helping others. She worked hard and most of all made people laugh.
She was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church in Cleveland for many years
and enjoyed attending church activities with her many church friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Donald
Jett; son, Terry M. Davis; brother, Robert Plemons and sister, Virginia
Haynie. She leaves behind one son, Greg Davis and his wife, Rhonda of
Raleigh, NC; daughter, DeAnna Davis of Tullahoma; brother, Clifford Plemons
and his wife, Jo of Cleveland; grandchildren, Charly Godfrey and her
husband, Daniel of Spring Hope, NC, Libby Sansom and her husband, Paul and
Nicole Ramirez, both of Tullahoma, Rachel House of Raleigh, NC, Amanda
Chick and her husband, Josh and Katie Clark and her husband, Dave, both of
Middlesex, NC; thirteen great grandchildren and many extended family
members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1
PM at the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church, 2741 Benton Pike, Cleveland, TN,
37323. A visitation reception will be held in the fellowship hall following
the service. Flowers are more than welcome, but contributions may be sent
to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home or Sunset Memorial Gardens of Cleveland,
TN.
