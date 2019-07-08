8/7/19–Linda Sue Grogan

Linda Sue Grogan passed this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the
Manchester Health Care Center at the age 74. No services are scheduled.
Linda, the daughter of the late John and Mary Wilson Bradford was born in
Chicago. He retired from Parker Hannifin. She enjoyed sewing, knitting,
coloring and reading. She loved the mountains, wolves and anything Native
American.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Jerry
Bradford and sister, Debbie Bradford. She is survived by sons, John Grogan
and his wife, Kimberly of Tullahoma and William Grogan of Greenfield, TN;
brother, John Bradford and his wife, Nancy of Bolingbrook, IL and three
grandchildren, Jasmyn Yarbrough and Kaitlyn and Christy Grogan.
