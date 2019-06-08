8/6/19 — Leon Richardson

Leon Richardson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019
at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 70. Funeral Services are scheduled
for 2 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
Tuesday beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Bedford County, he was the son of the late Lonnie and Maudine
Richardson. He enjoyed playing bass and flat guitar and fishing. His
favorite time was spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty
Elizabeth Merritt Richardson; son, Robert Lee Brandon and sisters, Edna,
Berdie and Joyce Ann Richardson and Lois Smotherman.
Mr. Richardson is survived by sons, Christopher Lee Richardson of
Tullahoma, Timmy Brandon of Tullahoma, Jim Brandon and his wife, Lori of
Mulberry and Dale Brandon of Tullahoma; daughters, Christina Carter and
Tiffany Kinard, both of Tullahoma; brothers, James and Rayburn Richardson,
both of Shelbyville; nineteen grandchildren and eighteen great
grandchildren.
