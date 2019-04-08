8/4/19 — Gatona Leighann Stephens-Daniel

Gatona Leighann Stephens-Daniel, age 24, of Tullahoma passed away Tuesday July 30th, 2019. A native of Tullahoma, she was preceded in death by her mother Linda Kay Stephens, her aunt Dionnia Slythia Martin. Gatona is survived by her daughter Bella Kay Stephens. Her father Larry Joe Daniel. Her sister Kelsea Joyce Baker and her brothers Joseph Drew Baker and Jeremy Ryan Tate. Her grandparents Bonnie and Marlin Bruce Stephens of Manchester, TN., Frances “Penny” Alexander of Tullahoma, Thomas Lewis Alexander of Mulberry, and Jo Ann Hulsey of Tullahoma, TN. Her Aunt’s Carissia Daniel Johnson, Lathomas “LA” Alexander of Tullahoma and Melissia “Missy” Hice of Manchester, and her uncle Georgio Alexander of Jackson, Tn. And a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday August 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be Sunday August 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gatona Leighann Stephens Memorial Fund in care of Central Funeral Home.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements