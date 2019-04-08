8/4/19 — Buford Floyd

Funeral services for Mr. Buford Floyd, age 95, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00PM until 3:00PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Floyd passed away on August 2, 2019 at Unity Medical Center.
Buford was born in Beechgrove, TN, the son of the late William and May Floyd. He was a US Army Veteran serving in World War II. He was a laborer at Batesville Casket Company where he later retired from. Buford was a member of the New Union Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was tender hearted, good natured, always kind, always with a smile, loyal to his family. Caregiver of his farm animals, and the best tomato and corn grower. He watched Wheel of Fortune daily, not to figure out the puzzles but only because he liked to see people win. He showed us all how to love and never give up. He embodied family, love, and commitment no mater how hard life can be.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lexie Floyd; four brothers, Charlie, Willis, Eldridge, and Oren; two sisters, Beulah Crocker and Sylvia Robertson. He is survived by three sons, Dale Floyd (Ann), Keith Floyd, and Dennis Floyd (Juanita); one daughter, Debbie Brinkley (Coy); one sister, Lorine Bratcher; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
