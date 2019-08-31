8/31/19 — Evelyn D. Myers

Evelyn D. Myers of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019
at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 66. Memorial
Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation
with the family will be from 10-11 AM.
Evelyn, a native of McMinnville, TN, was the daughter of the late Charles
and Joyce Roberts Bates. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, knitting
and being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy
Phillips Sr.
Mrs. Myers is survived by son, Charles Phillips and his wife, Kimberly of
Altamont; daughter, Carolyn Morales of Tullahoma; sisters, Sara Reed of
McMinnville and Sharlene Basham of Dunlap; sixteen grandchildren and eight
great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
