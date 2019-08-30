8/30/19– Madison Rose Arp

Madison Rose Arp passed this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Tennova
Harton Hospital of Tullahoma. She was the daughter of Dakota Arp and Arayna
Arrocha, both of Manchester. Memorial Services are scheduled for Friday,
August 30 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will
receive friends from 2-3 PM.
Madison was preceded in death by grandfather, Carl Simone.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by brothers, Rylan Arrocha and
Brayden Day; sisters, Avery Arp and Alice Hill; grandparents, Chris Arp and
his wife, Angie of Manchester, Penny Arp of Tullahoma and Barbara Neal of
Manchester; great grandparents, Ronnie Arp of Murfreesboro, Lois Griffin of
Beechgrove and Rose Knowles of Smithville; uncles, Dayton Arp of
Manchester, Jordan Harmon of Tullahoma, Nathan Harmon and his wife, Honey
of Manchester and Carl Simone II of Key West, FL and aunts, Dayla Arp of
Tullahoma and Angela Phelps and her husband, Gary of Auburntown, TN.