8/30/19–James Milton Kattreh

Mr. James Milton Kattreh, 75, passed away Friday
August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Valders, Wisconsin on July 11,
1944 to Burton Kattreh and Delores Karbon Kattreh who preceded him in
death.
He was retired from Verizon after 32 years service. He was a member of the
Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry Gottinger Kattreh; son, Tom (Diane)
Kattreh, Brooksville, FL; Kim Kattreh, Scorpion Bay, Arizona; brothers,
Roger Kattreh, Two Rivers, Wisconsin and Rick Kattreh, Byron, Michigan;
grandson, Zac Richarme, Atlanta, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen. Friends and family may call on the family at the
residence to express their condolences.
Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee