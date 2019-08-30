8/30/19 — James Marshall Bradford

Funeral services for Mr. James Marshall Bradford, age 64, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Cutshaw officiating. Burial will follow in Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Bradford passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Manchester, TN.
Marshall was born in Winchester, TN, the son of the late Jessie and Rachel Hill Bradford. He was a press operator at Batesville Casket Company and enjoyed fishing, gardening, mowing, grilling, hunting, being outdoors, and loved TN Vols. Marshall never met a stranger, and was a great father, brother-in-law, and loving husband.
In addition to his parents, Marshall was also preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Bradford and one sister, Judy Ridner. He is survived by one son, James (Susan) Bradford, II; one daughter, Brittney Bradford; one sister, Sandra Burks; two grandchildren, William and Mackenzie Bradford; his significant other, Terri Fields; father-in-law, F.M. King; brother-in-law, Joseph (Donna) King; sisters-in-law, Reina (Bobby) Shanks and Karen (Rob) Parke, Loretta (Brian) Murdock, and Robin (Larry) Miller.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bradford family.