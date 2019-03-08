8/3/19 — Steven W. McKinney

Mr. Steven W. McKinney, 48, passed away
unexpectedly Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester,
Tennessee. He was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on August 14, 1970.
He was a HVAC Technician employed by Shelton Heat and Air Conditioning.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gerri Lumbley McKinney; niece,
Morgan McKinney.
He is survived by his father, Walter E. McKinney; brother, Scott E.
(Stephanie) McKinney; sister, Melanie (Gary) Scott; nephew, Zachary Barlett
McKinney; nieces, Shelbi and Hayley McKinney.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday in the Central funeral home
chapel with Minister Larry Bradford officiating with burial to follow in
the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday and
12:00 noon – 2:00 PM Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements