8/3/19 — Rick Wayne Sisk

Rick Wayne Sisk of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday July 31, 2019
at his residence at the age of 47. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive
friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 – 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home.
A native of Rochester, NY, he was the son of Jerry and Marquitta Leinenbach
Sisk of Manchester. He attended the Bible Baptist Church in Murfreesboro
and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and camping.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Jason Sisk and his
wife, Tawnya of Murfreesboro; nephews, Brian and Alex Sisk and several
aunts, uncles and cousins.
