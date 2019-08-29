8/29/19 — Daniel Cyle Reed

Daniel Cyle Reed
Cyle was born April 23, 1989 in Tullahoma, TN.
He died unexpectedly on Saturday August 24, 2019 in Cannon County, TN.
He was the light of so many lives. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in a time of need. Cyle is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Coy and Kay Parker.
Cyle was his Papa’s shadow. As soon as he could walk, he was following him to the outdoors. Papa’s truck didn’t leave the house unless Cyle was right beside him. The family farm was their place to be the best of themselves. If it was taking care of cattle or four wheeling in the mud. They were the best together.
Cyle will be laid to rest in at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery near his Papa.
Cyle is survived by his wife Page Ragan Reed. His children, Calab, Grayson, Rebekah and Parker.
His devotion and love for his family was the most important thing to him. His unconditional love was ever present for his wife and children.
Father and Step-Mother, Douglas and Patricia Reed
Mother and Step-Father, Brenda Parker Shoman and Salim Shoman
Brothers, Cory Lanier and Tanner Reed
Sisters, Misty Settles and Amanda McClain
Paternal Grandmother Maxine Reed and the late Arthur Reed
Several Nephews, Nieces, Uncles , Aunts and Cousins
Cyles love of the outdoors lead to his chosen career. He could drive anything from a horse to the biggest piece of heavy equipment. That brought him to becoming a Logger. He found his peace in the woods doing what he loved.
He will be remembered for kindness, his big heart and his way of making everyone smile. He saw the world through eyes of hope and to leave it a better place for his children. We can all learn from his way to look at a person and see past their appearance, wealth or status. He treated everyone with the same respect and kindness.
Visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019 10:00am to 1:00 pm
Service Thursday 1:00 pm