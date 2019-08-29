8/29/19 — Carl Winfree

Carl Winfree, age 74, passed away at his home in Manchester on Sunday,
August 25, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on May 18, 1945 in
Lebanon, TN to Joe and Alva Winfree and was the oldest son of four children.
He was married to Jean Young on June 3, 1978. He lived in Manchester for
many years with his wife, Jean and their son, Joey. Carl spent his career
with the Army Corps of Engineers, where he retired from in 2012. Carl also
served in the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea during
the Vietnam War. Carl was an avid black powder enthusiast belonging to the
National Muzzle Loading Association and also the American Mountain Men
Association for several years. Carl will most be remembered for his kind
heart and hard work ethic.
Carl is survived by son, Joey Winfree of Manchester, sister and
brother-in-law, Betty Ann and Jack Bortel of Orange Park, FL, brother and
sister-in-law, Charles and Julie Winfree of Apache Junction, AZ and
brother, Tommy Winfree of Orange Park, FL. He is also survived by numerous
nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Winfree,
his parents, Joe and Alva Winfree and his nephew, Mark Winfree.
Services will be at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29,
2019 at 2 PM with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The
family will receive visitors from 1 – 2 PM.
