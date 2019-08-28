8/28/19 — William Thomas Parker

Funeral services for Mr. William Thomas Parker, age 92, of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jeff Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Winchester City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Parker passed from this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma, TN.
William was born on November 27, 1926, in Hillsboro, TN, to the late William Parker and Minnie Harmon Yager. After his retirement from Carrier, William loved watching westerns, fishing, raising goats, and gardening. He loved his trucks and to go hunting, and he loved any dog he came across. William served in the US Army Air Corp then moved north to work in the car industry, before returning to the south to work for Carrier where he retired. He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera Mai Parker; two brothers, Jake and Forest Lee Parker; one grandchild, Donald Ray Allen. He is survived by one son, Billy Parker; two daughters, Margaret Allen and Shelliah Vance; three grandchildren, Matthew Vance (Mary), Chrissy Allen, and Nicholas Allen; three great-grandchildren, Malachi Vance, Rayden Beason, and Phoenix Beason.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Parker family.