8/28/19 — Mary Searcy (Crouch) King Hopkins

Mary Searcy (Couch) King Hopkins was born at 308 N Atlantic Street in
Tullahoma, TN on December 11, 1922 to Robert Laughlin and Anabel Douthit
(Searcy) Couch, Sr. She lived in Levelland, TX, Ft Lauderdale, FL,
Shelbyville, TN and Titusville, FL before returning “home” in 2000.
Surrounded by her loving family, she passed away at home on August 22,
2019.
Searcy worked several places but her favorite ones to talk about were WJ
Couch & Co (now Daddy Billy’s), Couch’s, King Drugs (the first Walgreens
Agency in Tullahoma.) After she retired from the State of Florida, she
really enjoyed selling real estate. She loved everything about Tullahoma
and especially liked talking about Camp Forrest days. She never missed an
opportunity to go dancing with her friends and the soldiers, and was a
proud supporter of the USO!
She most loved being with her family and telling stories. She had a
wonderful sense of humor and could always be counted on for a good joke.
She loved looking for four leaf clovers, working crossword and sudoku
puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, and cheering for the Wildcats and
Volunteers!
In 1970, Searcy was elected as an Executive Committeewoman serving with
Gov. Winfield Dunn. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies
Auxiliary Post 43, Daughters of the American Revolution, Order of the
Eastern Star, Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma, and the First
Christian Church.
After moving back home, she was thrilled to learn that her dear friend,
Alice (Harton) Ratcliffe spearheaded an effort to save the first public
school building in Tullahoma and turn it into a performing arts center. She
loved talking about old times going to school there and performing on stage.
She was thrilled to attend as many events as possible and was excited to be
the first person to join the Alumni Membership of the South Jackson Civic
Center, which helps preserve the historic building.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Grover
Cleveland “G.C.” King, Jr., and Thomas A.A. “Hop” Hopkins, daughter Mary
King, and brother Robert Laughlin “Bob” Couch, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory – daughters Searcy Dianne King, Tullahoma,
Kenny and Nancy (King) Phillips, Bell Buckle, Bill and Marilyn (Hopkins)
Phillips, Madison, AL, and Kathryn Hopkins, sister Dot (Couch) Watson and
husband Tom, and sister-in-law Dot (Morton) Couch, all of Tullahoma.
Grandchildren Scott and Ruth (Hines) Speelman, Haven and Mandy (Phillips)
Shaw, David and Jennifer (Phillips) McGee, and Winn and Gemma (Vines)
Phillips.
Great grandchildren Anna and Zach Speelman, Walt, Boone, and Will Shaw,
Tucker and Tipton McGee, and Kennie Reese Phillips.
Special first cousins Bob and Sally Grove, Commerce, TX, and Tom and Pam
Searcy, Coeur d’Alene, ID.
Nieces and nephews Jon and Fran (Couch) Gray, Candy Couch, Dave and Mary
Beth (Watson) Gass, Anabel (Watson) Hobbs, Tommy and Jancie Bragg, Stephen
and Beth McDowell, Ed and Elizabeth (McDowell) Dement, John and Michelle
McCord, James and Kristian McCord, Bill McCord, Bruce and Rosalyn Poitevin,
Bill Poitevin, and Richard Poitevin, and many great nieces and nephews.
Her family and friends will miss her wit, bright smile, and peppermint
candy.
Visitation will be held on August 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Daves Culbertson
Funeral Home; funeral services will be held on August 28, 2019 at 11:30 am
at First Christian Church, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens, Tullahoma, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the
Alumni Fund, South Jackson Civic Center, PO Box 326, Tullahoma, TN 37388
(online: southjackson.org) or to a charity of your choice.