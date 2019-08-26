8/26/19–Myrtle Marie Uselton

Myrtle Marie Uselton of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, August 22,
2019 at her residence at the age of 79. Funeral Services are scheduled for
3 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends at
Dave-Culbertson Funeral Home on Monday, August 26 beginning at 1 PM.
Myrtle, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Willie and
Katherine Darnell Uselton Sr. She worked as a nursing assistant at the Life
Care Center of Tullahoma and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She
enjoyed watching old TV shows and playing records on her record player. Her
favorite thing was taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Louis,
Earl and Jessie Uselton and sisters, Thelma, Rosie and Sara Uselton.
Myrtle is survived by sons, Paul Uselton and his wife, Wendy and Richard
Uselton, both of Tullahoma; brother, Hershel Uselton and his wife, Dawn of
Tullahoma; grandchildren, Hope Whitworth and her husband, Julius and Paige,
Taylor and Shelby Uselton, all of Tullahoma; great grandchildren, Camden
and Lynnleigh Whitworth; niece, Mariah Bain and her husband, Colin of
Wartrace; nephew, Carl Pitman of Tullahoma; great niece, Liana Bain and
many cousins and extended family members.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS