8/24/19 — Joyce T. Bailey

Joyce T. Bailey of Hillsboro passed this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019
at her residence at the age of 85. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11
AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at
Dave-Culbertson Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, from 5 – 8 PM.
Joyce, a native of Tuckerman, AR, was the daughter of the late Doc and
Bernice Payne Teague. She had lived in Tullahoma for many years and worked
in retail at both Sears and Roebuck and JCPenney. She enjoyed reading and
cooking. She was a very sweet lady who loved her family dearly. She would
do anything for her family or anyone who needed help.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Troy Bailey
Jr and daughter, Carla Stevenson. Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband,
Troy Bailey Sr of Hillsboro; daughter, Karren Fly of Winchester; sister,
Jeanne Taylor and her husband, Junior of Jonesboro, AR; grandchildren,
Brent Morris and his wife, Paula of Winchester and Chris Apicella of
Hillsboro; great grandchildren, Gavin, Hayden, Emma and Briley;
sister-in-law, Dorothy Bass of Michigan and several nieces and nephews.
