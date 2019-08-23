8/23/19 — Stella A. Hodges

Stella A. Hodges formerly of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, August
20, 2019 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 84. Funeral Services
are scheduled for 12 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will
receive friends at Dave-Culbertson Funeral Home on Friday, August 23
beginning at 10 AM.
Stella, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late James Nelson
and the late Martha Fincher. She worked for many years at Tennessee
Apparel and The Tullahoma News. She enjoyed doing crafts and was a very
good cook. She also always enjoyed attending church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer
Hodges; brothers, Bud, James, Sam and Sonny Nelson and sisters, Esther Mae
Wilhoite, Rose McNease and Frances Thomas.
Mrs. Hodges is survived by sons, David Inocencio and his wife, Diane of
Tullahoma and Ralph Hodges of Union City; daughter, Vickie Seals and her
husband, Jason of Estill Springs; grandchildren, Liacia, Andrew, Logan and
Eli; four great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS