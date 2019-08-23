8/23/19 — Deloris Ann Stump Freeze

Mrs. Deloris Ann Stump Freeze, 79, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville Tennessee. A native of Illinois, she was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Ethel Stump and son Terry Albertson and great grand-daughter Savannah Freeze.
She is survived by her sons, Howard Freeze (AL) and Milton Freeze of Manchester; 8 grandchildren, Milton Freeze Jr., Rebekka Freeze, Justin Freeze, Chad Freeze, Shana Freeze, and Harley Freeze all of Manchester, TN, Kayla Freeze (GA) and Laura Freeze (AL) and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Central Funeral Home chapel.
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements