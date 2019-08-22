8/22/19 — Shawn Allen Lemons

Shawn Allen Lemons of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, August 16,
2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the ae of
54. Memorial
Services are scheduled at 12 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the
Manchester Church of God of Prophecy, 1619 Fredonia Road, Manchester, TN. The
family will receive friends from 10-12 PM and a luncheon will be provided
in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
A native of Charleston, IL, he was the son of Eugene and Sandra Lemons of
Winter Haven, FL. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR racing. He was
an avid Tennessee Titan and Tennessee Vols Fan. He was a very kind and
loving person and enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Danny Lemons.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by life partner, Debbiann Moore
of Manchester; daughters, Samantha Lemons and her fiancé’, Lebron Bishop
and Elizabeth Silva and her husband, Matt, both of Manchester; son, Jack
Alexander and his wife, Merissa of Manchester; brother, Tracy Lemons and
his wife, Lisa of Hillsboro; ten grandchildren and many nieces, nephews,
great nieces and great nephews.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS