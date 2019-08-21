8/21/19 — Vella Ferrell

Funeral services for Ms. Vella Ferrell, age 59, of Rock Island, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Ms. Ferrell passed from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Manchester Healthcare.
Vella was born in Dekalb Co, TN to Troy Ferrell and Anna Puckett. Vella loved to be outside in her flower garden, watch the birds, and just enjoy nature. She always put everyone else first. Vella was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
Vella is preceded in death by her father, Troy Ferrell; two sons, Johnny and Mark Wilder. She is survived by her mother, Anna Puckett; lifelong partner, Phillip Steele; two sons, Matthew (Valerie) and Luke (Marcy) Wilder; one daughter, Sarah Jordan (John); five brothers, Mitchell, Tommy, Jimmy, Jerry, and Billy; five sisters, Janie, Linda, Patricia, Tammy, and Sandra; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
